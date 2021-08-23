Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $67.83 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

