Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.09. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,439. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

