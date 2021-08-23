Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.36 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $396.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.67 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 1,644,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,307. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.