Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of NOW worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

