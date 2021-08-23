Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,248 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of United Airlines worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

