Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $141.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.