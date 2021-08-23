Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

