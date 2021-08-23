Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,329 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

