Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,233. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -209.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

