Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 279,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,878. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

