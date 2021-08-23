Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.75 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. 56,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,183. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

