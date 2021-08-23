Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

