Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $753.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.70 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hill-Rom by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hill-Rom by 45.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hill-Rom by 351.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $317,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. 11,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,932. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

