Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $74,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $46,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.