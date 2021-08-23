Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. 2,422,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.