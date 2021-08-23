Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €100.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HEN3 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €82.64 ($97.22). 355,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

