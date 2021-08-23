Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.