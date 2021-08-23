HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $127.28 on Monday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.34.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

