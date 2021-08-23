HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.69. 5,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34. HEICO has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.