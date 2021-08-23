Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $476.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $97,057,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after buying an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.