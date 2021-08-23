Head-To-Head Survey: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 87.80%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.82 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 793.62 $69.78 million ($0.63) -14.13

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02%

Summary

Stellantis beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.