Head to Head Review: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59% Origin Bancorp 27.60% 12.81% 1.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.29 $82.15 million $2.49 14.86 Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.24 $36.36 million $1.55 26.06

Southside Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southside Bancshares and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.41, suggesting a potential downside of 12.41%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Southside Bancshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

