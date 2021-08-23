Head to Head Review: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.93 billion 26.06 $493.60 million $3.10 167.42

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

DexCom has a consensus target price of $500.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

DexCom beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

