Head to Head Review: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.12 $528.90 million $5.54 12.69 Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.39 $30.24 million $2.13 17.11

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 4 0 2.43 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.00% 8.60% 1.53% Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

