Head to Head Contrast: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.92 $2.59 billion N/A N/A The Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 2.97 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus target price of $50.02, indicating a potential upside of 328.99%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 35.41% 9.93% 0.59% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

