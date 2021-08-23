Head to Head Contrast: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus target price of $122.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Holicity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.14 $651.10 million $2.03 61.25 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Holicity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

