Head-To-Head Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30% CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18%

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 2.51 -$408.48 million N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.26 billion 1.83 -$483.77 million $0.68 15.56

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARC Resources and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 CNX Resources 1 2 7 0 2.60

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.25%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

