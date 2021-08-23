Head-To-Head Analysis: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Zymergen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.30 $279.00 million $6.03 42.24 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94 Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57

IQVIA currently has a consensus target price of $260.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Zymergen has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given IQVIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IQVIA beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

