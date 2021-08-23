HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $85,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35,928.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 117,486 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

