Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 720,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,529.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 489,061 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

HTAB stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.