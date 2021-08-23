Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,344. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

