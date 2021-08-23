Harrington Investments INC Invests $233,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $318.62. 2,718,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

