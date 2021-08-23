Harrington Investments INC Has $571,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 128,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. 7,552,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

