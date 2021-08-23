Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,121 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.55. 54,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

