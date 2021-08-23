Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,089 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $82,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.91. 119,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

