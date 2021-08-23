Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $60.51 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Baidu worth $60,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.69. 162,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,639. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

