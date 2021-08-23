Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $127.20 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.42% of SVB Financial Group worth $127,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Commerce Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $13.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,309. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.09. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

