Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,959 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $142,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $19,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 434,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 419,453 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVA traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

