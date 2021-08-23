Halving Coin Market Cap Hits $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

