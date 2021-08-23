Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

