Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. 98,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

