Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,469 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 518,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

