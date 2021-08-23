Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $70.65. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

