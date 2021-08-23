Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.93. 993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

