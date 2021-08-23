Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

