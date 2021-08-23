Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.30 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Tapestry worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

