Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $158.18. 81,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

