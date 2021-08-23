GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $50.88 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and $7.30 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,508,535 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.