GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

