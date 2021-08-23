GWM Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TALO stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,524,795 shares of company stock worth $60,436,411. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

